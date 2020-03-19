87 year-old Don Marcelino asks people to please buy his products

Meet Don Marcelino, a Yucatecan from Umán, who survives at 87 years of age selling home made plastic bag fruit popsicles (better known locally as “bolis”), has gone viral on social networks.
Don Marcelino is in fact asking people to buy his products when they see him.
Yordan A.Y., also from Umán, explained on his Facebook profile that Don Marcelino asked him to upload his story to the internet, so that people buy from him, because that’s the way he makes his living.
So please, if you see Don Marcelino on the street, do not hesitate to buy him a “boli” or two, so that you can help him to continue having a life with dignity, honestly working even at such an advanced age.The Yucatan Times
