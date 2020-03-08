8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatan. March 18, 2020 (Times Media Mexico) .- 8 positive cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Yucatan, out of 35 suspects.
3 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.
Five days after the first case was detected, it was reported that to this day, the 8 positive cases are contagions abroad, 6 in Spain, one in the United States and one in France.
State Health Secretary, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, specified on his daily report via social networks, that none of the 8 patients are in hospitals, they are all in home isolation.
Finally, the State Health Secretary announced that the state of Yucatan is well prepared, they have all the necessary personnel, equipment and supplies to carry out their work under the conditions that are required.
