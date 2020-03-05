5 years in prison to those who keep quiet on cases of child abuse

In addition to the prison sentence, they will have to pay a fine of 100 to 200 days

MÉRIDA, Yucatán – During a conference on child sexual abuse held in the auditorium of the University of Vizcaya Mérida, organized by the “Lazo para María Evelia” movement as part of Women’s Day, a reform of the laws punishing this crime was announced.

It was announced that the reform of the State Criminal Code was carried out in article 13 on serious crimes and that article 316 bis was also added.

According to the Official Journal of the State Government, article 316 bis indicates that any individual who becomes aware of any case of sexual abuse, rape, statutory rape, sexual harassment and does not go to the authorities responsible for reporting the incident shall be sentenced to 1 to 5 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 100 to 200 days.

The reforms are being made in response to the increasing number of child abuse cases, so the authorities are taking measures to prevent crime and, where appropriate, to investigate such cases and take legal action against those suspected of committing the offences.

