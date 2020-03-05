5-story hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in China

While new cases appear to be slowing in China, the country is still reeling from fallout and criticism over its response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
That was on full display Saturday when a five-story hotel in Quanzhou, China, used to quarantine people potentially exposed to COVID-19 after traveling to the epicenter, Hubei province, collapsed Saturday, reportedly trapping around 70 people. It is not clear if anyone has died, but Reuters reports 34 people have been rescued in the hours after the hotel collapsed.
A woman staying under quarantine at another hotel said she tried contacting her relatives who were in the hotel and are reportedly healthy, but has not yet been able to reach them. She said she’s “very worried.”
Some people are reportedly demanding an investigation into how the hotel collapsed, the reason for which is not currently known. But, either way, the incident will likely do little to quell anger directed at Beijing from China’s citizenry over how the government has handled the COVID-19 outbreak from the beginning.
Source: Reuters.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The sky explodes in red, green, blue and yellow at Mérida’s “Pasaje de la Revolución”
The famous Passage of the Revolution.
-
Security: the main competitive advantage our state has: COPARMEX
MÉRIDA, March 6, 2020.- Security, economic.
-
Canadian accused of femicide is released due to mishap
MERIDA, Yucatan – Despite the ruling.
-
.22 caliber gun found inside luggage at Mérida airport
While carrying out a routine inspection.
-
A transgender man and a woman get married in Mérida, Yucatán
For the first time in Yucatan,.
-
Man locked up and abused mother and daughter for two days in Mérida
On Wednesday, March 4, at the.
-
NASA records huge drop in China’s pollution
The new coronavirus, COVID-19, has caused.
-
The Republic of Yucatan
On a March 04, 1840. –180.
-
What you need to know about marijuana legislation for recreational purposes in Mexico
The senators who voted in favour.
-
Two cases of coronavirus negative in Yucatan; two others suspected
Two cases of coronavirus negative in.
Leave a Comment