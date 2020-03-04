4 live corals saved at the Merida airport

Merida, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico).- In the shipping area of Merida’s International Airport, members of the National Guard detected four “live coral organisms of different species”, without the documentation that indicated their legal origin and transfer.
These organisms are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and by the General Wildlife Law.
The shipment from Veracruz contained three sealed plastic bags and a glass jar with water for the transfer of the species. These were handed over to the Federal Environmental Protection Agency for care and processing.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
