36 people killed in traffic accidents so far this year in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, March 9, 2020.- So far this year, there have been 30 road accidents in Yucatán state roads, with a toll of 36 deaths.
Four people died inside a couple of public passenger transport units.
The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) reported that in the first 67 days of the year, 30 tragic accidents have occurred in Yucatan.
Four tragic events took place in Mérida, where 75 percent occurred on the Perférico, in the same way, another one in Colonia Dzilam González, and one more in Kanasín.
Regarding gender, out of the 36 deaths, 29 are men and seven are women, who lost their lives at the scene, during their transfer or at the hospital.
Of the total number of people killed, 11 were motorcyclists, (30.56 percent), followed by eight car passengers, (22.22 percent), six drivers, (16.67 percent), a similar number of cyclists, and five pedestrians, (13.89 percent).
In all cases, it was human factors that caused the road accidents, such as: imprudence when crossing the street, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, not respecting the signage, or for some reason lost control of the unit.
Most of the dead today lost their lives at the scene of the accident, some on the way to the hospital, other upon arrival at the hospital or time later.
Information provided by SSP YucatanThe Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
