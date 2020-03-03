3 femicides registered in Mexico on March 8th: International Women’s Day

With two women killed on Saturday and one more on Sunday, the state of Guanajuato received International Women’s Day.
Two lifeless women were found in León and Apaseo el Alto respectively, that have not been identified.
However, the third victim has been identified as 23-year-old Nadia Veronica, a student of the Ibero-American University of León. She was attacked on the state highway of Salamanca to the community of La Ordeña, near the San Jacinto neighborhood.
According to the report, Nadia was driving her vehicle when she was intercepted by armed subjects who shot her repeatedly. According to her family and friends, she gave her friend a ride, and she was on her way back home when she was shot.
Family and friends declared that two days before the murder, Nadia posted on Facebook a simulation with a poster with her photograph and the legend “Wanted”, referring to the thousands of women who have gone missing in the country.
Ivette Olmeda Trejo, the victim’s friend and colleague at the Ibero-American University of León, recalled that Nadia was in seventh semester. Ivette said her friend’s dream was to work at the UN someday. She was in favor of the feminist movement.
Another woman was found dead in the limits of the municipalities of Silao and León. Just a few meters away from La Esperanza dam, located in the community of San José de los Romeros.
She was physically assaulted and a sexual attack is not ruled out. The victim wore black pants and blouse.
And a third female victim was shot to death in Apaseo el Alto, in the community of San Isidro de Gamboa.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Anger for the cutting of a huge cypress tree in Telchac
Telchac Puerto, Yucatan; March 4, 2020.
-
Akumal Monkey Sanctuary: Let save the Spider Monkey
We are a space created with.
-
“Maya Train unfeasible due to karst soil characteristics of the Yucatan Peninsula” experts say
“From a speleological (caves and caverns).
-
Merida woman who asked for help from Egypt is located and her husband arrested
However, due to the length of.
-
Global markets weary of oil crash and coronavirus scares
Stock markets in Europe and the US.
-
A real threat… Yucatan Peninsula jungles and rainforests at risk
“The home of Mexico’s iconic species,.
-
36 people killed in traffic accidents so far this year in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, March 9, 2020.- So far.
-
Italy in state of alert due to coronavirus
366 coronavirus deaths have been registered.
-
Protected mangrove forest detroyed to build AMLO’s Dos Bocas refinery
Pemex has reportedly begun cutting down protected.
-
Trump to deploy 160 active duty troops to southern border in response to court rulings and coronavirus
PHOENIX, ARIZONA. – President Donald Trump’s.
Leave a Comment