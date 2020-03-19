200 Mexicans stranded at the airport in Argentina

At least 200 Mexicans are stranded at the Argentina airport due to the cancellation of flights as a measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.
In an interview with Mexican journalist José Cárdenas, Lorena Coello, a Mexican citizen stranded at the Buenos Aires airport, stated that the situation is desperate, and that they are all still waiting for options to return to Mexico. She is asking Mexico’s embassy in Argentina to please help them.
“We are desperate, we are still waiting for options to return,” said the Mexican citizen stranded in Argentina.
At least 200 Mexicans are stranded at the Buenos Aires airport, and many more could be in different parts of Argentina.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
87 year-old Don Marcelino asks people to please buy his products
Meet Don Marcelino, a Yucatecan from.
-
8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatan. March 18, 2020 (Times.
-
Mexico announces first COVID-19 death
Mexico’s Health Ministry announced a patient.
-
Expert warns Yucatan is heading towards the most intense drought in 34 years
Immersed in the contingency for the.
-
Walmart Mexico Opens e-Commerce Distribution Center
Mexico City – Walmart de Mexico y.
-
Mauricio Vila visits the hospitals of Peto and Tekax to address concerns on Covid-19
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a.
-
Meet the first person to test the coronavirus vaccine
The race for a vaccine for the.
-
Merida looks “empty” due to prevention measures against Covid-19
Mérida, Yucatán (March 18, 2020).- Numerous.
-
Border between Canada and the U.S. will close for non-essential travel
President Donald Trump confirmed the news.
-
“El Corchito” closed until further notice
As a state government’s measure to.
Leave a Comment