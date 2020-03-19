200 Mexicans stranded at the airport in Argentina

At least 200 Mexicans are stranded at the Argentina airport due to the cancellation of flights as a measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

In an interview with Mexican journalist José Cárdenas, Lorena Coello, a Mexican citizen stranded at the Buenos Aires airport, stated that the situation is desperate, and that they are all still waiting for options to return to Mexico. She is asking Mexico’s embassy in Argentina to please help them.

“We are desperate, we are still waiting for options to return,” said the Mexican citizen stranded in Argentina.

At least 200 Mexicans are stranded at the Buenos Aires airport, and many more could be in different parts of Argentina.







