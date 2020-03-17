17 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yucatan

As in other parts of the country and the world, in Yucatan, the Covid-19 coronavirus continues to spread in Yucatan.
The state secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, reported that four new cases have been registered in Yucatan, bringing the total to 17. Another 10 are still under observation and 36 have already been discarded.
According to the report, the patients are stable and remain isolated in their respective homes.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
U.S. issues level 4 health advisory – Do Not Travel
The global public health threat posed.
-
Yucatan state government asks the citizenship to please “stay at home”
As of this Sunday March 22,.
-
Mexican navy helicopter down in police operation: 1 dead, 10 injured
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in.
-
Why did the U.S. restrict border traffic?
President Donald Trump said on FridayMarch.
-
Over Coronavirus, U.S., Canada and Mexico suspend most border traffic
The US has suspended all non-essential.
-
90-year-old woman recovering from coronavirus
A 90-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus.
-
AMLO and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat shake hands overlooking protocol
OAXACA.- Despite the recommendation to prevent.
-
Mérida bars and nightclubs closed down due to COVID-19
Mérida, Yuc. (March 20, 2020).- Due.
-
Chichén Itza and Dzibilchaltún to remain closed March 20, 21 and 22
The Yucatan State Government announced the.
-
Kidnapped couple rescued by police in Playa del Carmen
Municipal police participated in the rescue.
Leave a Comment