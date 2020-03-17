  • Headlines,
    • 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yucatan

    By on March 22, 2020

    As in other parts of the country and the world, in Yucatan, the Covid-19 coronavirus continues to spread in Yucatan.

    The state secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, reported that four new cases have been registered in Yucatan, bringing the total to 17. Another 10 are still under observation and 36 have already been discarded.

    According to the report, the patients are stable and remain isolated in their respective homes.

