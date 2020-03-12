12 points to understand the health emergency in Mexico

The Ministry of Health reported, in a conference, that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 1,094 in the country, and deaths rose to 28.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The Government of Mexico decreed as of yesterday, Monday, March 30, the health emergency due to force majeure in the face of the epidemic of the new coronavirus in the country. This measure will be applied until April 30.

The determination, made by the General Health Council, implies that the Ministry of Health will define the actions to be taken by the other authorities of the three orders of government to deal with the epidemic.

The Health Ministry informed, in a conference, that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 1,094 infected in the country, and the deaths rose to 28.

Here are the 12 measures underway during the emergency

1.- The period of suspension of non-essential activities as well as social distancing is extended until April 30.

*Are considered as essential activities those necessary to attend any emergency, such as medical, paramedical, administrative, and support branches in the entire health sector, both public and private. Also are considered essential those involved in public safety and citizen protection, the administration of justice, as well as legislative activity at the federal and state levels, for the fundamental functioning of the economy, the operation of government social programs, and the maintenance of critical infrastructure that ensures the distribution of indispensable services.

2.- In those activities that cannot be stopped, no more than 50 people can be gathered. Frequent handwashing must be carried out as well as applying the measure of healthy distance.

3.- The activation of the national emergency does not include yet drastic measures such as curfews.

4.- Home protection is strictly applied to people over 60 years old or people with heart or lung diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and pregnant women.

5.- The private sector is urged to immediately adopt teleworking and distance working modalities, without the activities of its workers involving a face-to-face act.

6.- Companies must pay workers their full salaries and not reduce salaries because of the health emergency in Mexico due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“This declaration is a health emergency due to force majeure. Any company that tries (to pay less than its workers are entitled to) is going to face a labor process that it will lose because the law is very clear,” the foreign minister said. “It is not convenient for companies because if they do so, they will destroy their business; you are left without all the knowledge and capacity. It’s like suicide,” he added.

7.- The agencies of the Treasury and Public Credit, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Labor, IMSS, ISSSTE, and Infonavit are called upon to operate the necessary measures to protect companies and workers during the validity of the declaration.

The Secretariats of the Navy and National Defense will assign hospitals, ships, aircraft, and military personnel to attend to the health emergency. The Navy has ten medical centers, 7 in Mexico City, and the State of Mexico, as well as three on the coast, to attend to 4 thousand 043 patients affected by the epidemic.

9.- The Ministries of Finance, Economy, Agriculture, and Rural Development are instructed to meet with productive sectors that participate in the production and distribution of the basic basket, to carry out actions that guarantee supply.

10.- All residents in the country, including those who arrive from abroad and do not participate in essential activities, are urged to stay in their homes until April 30.

11.- All censuses and surveys to be carried out in the country are postponed until further notice.

12 .- The Ministry of Interior shall maintain a constant link with the powers of the Union and governments of the states, as well as with representatives of civil society, in conjunction with Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic and the media to promote compliance with the measures.

The federal government reported that once the health emergency is over, guidelines will be issued to carry out a gradual and regionalized return to labor, economic, and social activities in Mexico.

