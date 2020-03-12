12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quintana Roo

Cancun, Q.R. — FIGURES UPDATED (March 22): In the last 24 hours, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Quintana Roo has risen from 11 to 12, according to the Secretary of State Health. Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, head of the state health department reported.

Two days ago, in Playa del Carmen, the Solidaridad City Council was reporting that no Covid-19 were confirmed in Solidaridad.

In a Covid-19 update of epidemiological information on Friday March 20th, Playa del Carmen mayor Laura Beristain Navarrete stated the city was still free of coronavirus, but that has changed.

But today, Sunday March 22nd, it has been confirmed that there are two cases of coronavirus in the muncipality of Solidaridad, and ten more in the muncipality of Benito Juárez (Cancún).

Source: The Riviera Maya Times











