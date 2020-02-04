Zacatecas Mexico at war: 5 cartels fight over fentanyl

“Up to five criminal groups have a presence in the state”, acknowledges the head of Public Security, Ismael Camberos Hernández

ZACATECAS, ZAC. (Agencies) – The geographic location and connectivity of the state of Zacatecas has made it a route under siege for drug trafficking, as it is the obligatory pathway that connects the Pacific with the main northern border areas of the country with the United States.

In the last decade, Zacatecas has suffered the settlement of at least five cartels, although for the past year, alerts have been raised in the state because of the dispute between two of these groups over the production and marketing of fentanyl, a drug that has become popular in the United States and is cheaper, stronger and more lethal than heroin.

The Gulf, Northeast and Taliban cartels are present in Zacatecas, but for more than a year new incursions, divisions and even strategic alliances have been detected between these groups due to the entry with greater force of the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartels, acknowledges Ismael Camberos Hernández, the state’s public security secretary.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, Camberos Hernandez said that this struggle has meant that 90% of the murders are related to organized crime. In Zacatecas, 675 intentional homicides were recorded in 2017; in 2018 the figure rose to 686 cases and last year the state reported only 634, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

It also has been reflected in the crisis at the Cieneguillas men’s prison, where two fights in the early days of the year left 17 dead and 10 injured.

Despite the fact that 165 inmates were relocated from the federal jurisdiction to the Federal Readaptation Centre (Cefereso) in Ocampo, Guanajuato, Cieneguillas continues to be a red hot spot, because 59% of its population belongs to cartels, of which 500 are being held for kidnapping and, since it is a common law offence, it is difficult for them to be relocated.

Camberos Hernández explains that another point where the criminal struggle has had an impact is in the decrease of municipal agents. To date there are five town halls that have been left without police officers.

The groups in dispute

More than a decade ago, the first cartel that settled with great power in the state was Los Zetas -when they were the armed arm of the Gulf Cartel-, but due to internal divisions the Gulf Cartel remained with greater presence in the state.

The Zetas became the Northeast Cartel -with an operational base in Tamaulipas-, but from one of its splits another criminal group emerged called “The Taliban”.

In the last five years, a fight broke out between these three groups, which has unleashed violence and insecurity, as they have turned to kidnapping and extortion to survive, explains Ismael Camberos Hernández.

The problem has worsened with the incursion of the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, since both not only seek to shield their borders with Zacatecas, but also to control the plaza for drug trafficking and more so now that booming products such as fentanyl have emerged, leaving millions in profits.

In 2019, the Sinaloa Cartel became more visible in the municipalities of Mazapil, Juan Aldama, Rio Grande, Chalchihuites and Sombrerete, all the way to Fresnillo. The New Generation Cartel of Jalisco did not enter directly, since there are reports that they have made an alliance with the Gulf Cartel to control the territory in the state.

Governor Alejandro Tello Cristerna acknowledges that given the incursion and the clash between these two cartels, he has established communication with the leaders of both entities for the regional fight.

The route and fentanyl

Zacatecas borders on eight entities: Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, Nayarit, San Luis Potosi, Nuevo Leon and Guanajuato; it has 58 municipalities.

The state is crossed by two important federal highways with more than 1,300 kilometers: the number 54, which connects from Colima to Tamaulipas, and the Pan-American 45, which runs through the center of the country to the border area with the American Union.

According to the National Guard’s Highway Safety and Facilities Directorate, since 2018 they have noticed that there is already fentanyl in the methamphetamine assurances. But it was in 2019 that three key seizures were made: one on Feb. 14, when glass and 100 grams of fentanyl powder were seized.

Then, on August 22, nearly 5 kilos of fentanyl were seized, and on October 21, the alert was heightened when 970 grams of this stone opioid, with a purity of 97%, were seized in the municipality of Fresnillo.

This situation allowed the authorities to see that drug operators are mutating into new profitable, easily transported, and high-demand products such as fentanyl.

The Secretary of Public Security of the state assures that the struggle in the entity is for the route of the opiates and the producing areas of fentanyl in the center and south of the country, due to the great demand that there is in the United States for being a drug that has a low production cost.

It is estimated that to produce one kilogram of this substance, 2,400 dollars are invested, and when sold on the black market in one-gram pills, it can generate a profit of up to 20,000 dollars.

According to intelligence data, fentanyl is produced in Jalisco and Durango, and therefore reaches the Zacatecas mountains that border both states and Nayarit.

The López Obrador government does not want to acknowledge that its strategy has failed and Mexico is in the midst of a civil war or an insurrection. The violence is not going to stop.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments