Yucatecan college students will travel to Cambridge University

Young Yucatecan higher education students will have the opportunity to improve their English language proficiency in the UK, after a collaboration agreement between 9 universities and technological institutes of the state and the British Council of Mexico.

During the event, it was reported that the ties established with these educational institutions already bear their first fruits, since 11 students from different municipalities of the state who stood out for mastering the English language in the institutions where they study, will travel from February 28 to March 15, to Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The students who will go to the British country are Ángel David Escalante Vela and Aarón Emanuel Pech Heredia from the Superior Technological Institute of Progreso; Roger Ariel Lizama García from the Higher Technological Institute of Motul; Cecilia Guadalupe Jiménez Romero and Eduardo Martín Ricalde Ché from the Higher Technological Institute of Valladolid.

Also José Ricardo Chan Pech and Mike Jordan Santos Chablé from the Metropolitan Technological University (UTM), Carlos de Jesús Sosa Kú and Didider Isaac Gutiérrez Yam from the Mayab University of Technology; as well as Manuel Antonio Dzul Hernández and Joan Alberto Canul Pérez from the Regional Technological University of the South (Universidad Tecnológica del Sur).

In addition, as a result of this agreement, 141 English language teachers will also be trained, through online education, for their APTIS certification, a modern, flexible and original multilevel evaluation system designed to meet the different needs of students and organizations around the world.

The Governor of Yucatan Mauricio Vila, stressed how important it is that these young people with professional degrees in engineering and aeronautics, can go to Universities in Great Britain.

Vila Dosal asked the British Council to continue joining efforts with his administration to bring that type of opportunities to a greater number of young people from different areas of study who qualify for this outstanding experience.

The Governor recalled that Yucatan is experiencing significant industrial and economic growth that is reflected in items such as foreign investment that last year increased by 102%, which means that companies from other countries are coming to the territory offering better wages, but require of highly trained staff with 100% English proficiency.







Comments

The Yucatan Times Newsroom

comments