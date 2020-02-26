Yucatan String Quartet Thursday FEB. 27, 8 PM at Palacio de la Música

The Yucatan Times reminds you that this Thursday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m. you can have the pleasure of listening to the sweet sounds of strings by the Yucatan String Quartet (Cuarteto Yucatán).

The concert will take place at Palacio de la Música with the following program:

W.A. Mozart – Quartet in D Major K.575

H. Howell – Fantasia

R. Gliere – Quartet Op. 2

Remember that you can buy your tickets at:

· Teatro Peón Contreras from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

· Palacio de la Música 1 hr. before the concert

