Yucatan Beekeeping in decline

TIZIMIN (Times Media Mexico).- Climate change, deforestation, aerial fumigation, low prices and the absence of marketing are the main factors that have led to the decline of beekeeping in the region, as perceived by producers in the area.

One month after the beginning of the year, the price per kilo of honeybee seems discouraging, as it started at 21 pesos, when a year ago the price was between 25 and 28 pesos per kilo.

As if that were not enough, some honey collection centres have closed due to lack of product and trade.

On average, some buyers have already stored 12 tons of the product, when in other years at the beginning of the season they had already registered double this figure.

Freddy Monforte Marfil, one of the main buyers of honey in the Tizimin municipality, in the east of the State, indicated that, just as the previous year, there is hardly any honey in the region.

As he explains, farmers today are destroying the Tajonal and 50% of the honey, comes from the Tajonal, which affects production very strongly.

In addition, he says that there is a lot of aerial spraying, which has contaminated the hives in the area.

Beekeepers are discouraged by this situation and have problems staying in business because of the lack of resources to reinvest.

He adds that with the fake honey that the Chinese took out and sold throughout Europe, the Mexican delicacy has not been exported.

He says that in Merida there are large buyers who have tens of tons of honey in storage and have not been able to sell it.

Monforte Marfil explains that unfortunately Mexicans do not consume much honey. It is a minimal percentage compared to Europe, where they have it as part of their daily diet.

The producer indicates that the price has been falling for the last three years. From 40 pesos a kilo, last year it started at 28 and nowadays they pay 21 pesos a kilo.

He says that beekeepers are hoping for better results in the coming months, but bad weather is affecting them.

He indicates that to date he has stored about 60 honey barrels, when in other years there were about 200 at the beginning of the season.

