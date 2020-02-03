Yucatan Beekeeping in decline

TIZIMIN (Times Media Mexico).- Climate change, deforestation, aerial fumigation, low prices and the absence of marketing are the main factors that have led to the decline of beekeeping in the region, as perceived by producers in the area.
One month after the beginning of the year, the price per kilo of honeybee seems discouraging, as it started at 21 pesos, when a year ago the price was between 25 and 28 pesos per kilo.
As if that were not enough, some honey collection centres have closed due to lack of product and trade.
On average, some buyers have already stored 12 tons of the product, when in other years at the beginning of the season they had already registered double this figure.
Freddy Monforte Marfil, one of the main buyers of honey in the Tizimin municipality, in the east of the State, indicated that, just as the previous year, there is hardly any honey in the region.
As he explains, farmers today are destroying the Tajonal and 50% of the honey, comes from the Tajonal, which affects production very strongly.
In addition, he says that there is a lot of aerial spraying, which has contaminated the hives in the area.
Beekeepers are discouraged by this situation and have problems staying in business because of the lack of resources to reinvest.
He adds that with the fake honey that the Chinese took out and sold throughout Europe, the Mexican delicacy has not been exported.
He says that in Merida there are large buyers who have tens of tons of honey in storage and have not been able to sell it.
Monforte Marfil explains that unfortunately Mexicans do not consume much honey. It is a minimal percentage compared to Europe, where they have it as part of their daily diet.
The producer indicates that the price has been falling for the last three years. From 40 pesos a kilo, last year it started at 28 and nowadays they pay 21 pesos a kilo.
He says that beekeepers are hoping for better results in the coming months, but bad weather is affecting them.
He indicates that to date he has stored about 60 honey barrels, when in other years there were about 200 at the beginning of the season.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“Yucatan is set to become a Tourism Powerhouse” (Secretary of Tourism)
“Yucatan is set to become a.
-
Federal government announced that Tren Maya will feature a tunnel below “The White City”
MÉRIDA.- The Maya Train will move underground.
-
Canadian citizen drowns in a pool at his home in downtown Mérida
Canadian citizen Neal S., 76 years.
-
Architect falls 20 feet at “Quinta Montes Molina” construction site
Merida Yucatan; January 31, 2020.- A.
-
Skin cream could stop spread of mosquito-borne viruses
Rising temperatures, increased global travel and.
-
Nine flights diverted to the Mérida International Airport
A thunderstorm registered at noon and.
-
Campeche community stops Maya Train on its tracks
The First District Court of Campeche.
-
Airbus to open helicopter pilot school in Mérida, Yucatan
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal signed a.
-
Progreso wind farm will start operations in summer
Progreso wind farm will start operating.
-
The archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún will have light and sound
They will improve the light and.
Leave a Comment