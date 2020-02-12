Yucatán at the forefront with healthy economic growth, employment and finance

Mérida, Yucatan, February 11, 2020.- Yucatan registers a steady economic growth of 2.4%, a situation that contrasts with the decrease that exists at a national level, in which the average is -.01%.

The Yucatecan economy presents positive numbers regarding foreign investment, employment generation, attracting companies, while reporting healthy finances, without deficit and without debts to suppliers.

“There is also a sustained increase in the number of visitors and a growing dynamic of tourism activity,” state authorities pointed out at the local Congress.

This was said before the members of the 62 State Legislature and two guests, the holders of the Secretariats of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo and Tourist Promotion (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman.

In fact, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal instructed the head of the Ministry of Administration and Finance, Olga Rosas Moya, the director of the State Housing Institute (IVEY) ), Carlos Viñas Heredia and the Technical Secretary of Planning and Evaluation (Seplan), Rafael Hernández Kotasek, to please attend the meeting, as a sign of the commitment to inform citizens in a timely and transparent manner.

In economic matters, Herrera Novelo highlighted the progress of Yucatan in 2019, the result of the work of promotion and attraction of national and foreign investments to the state, registering an economic growth of 2.4%,

As well as an increase of 102% in Foreign Direct Investment, with the arrival of new clean energy generation companies, with the installation of 4 wind and photovoltaic parks in the municipalities of Dzilam de Bravo, Progreso, Peto and Tizimín.

The head of Sefoet explained that the certainty of investment by more than 40 billion pesos by companies of local, national and international origin.

More than 26,000 new direct jobs and 78,000 indirect jobs have been created statewide, and 48% of these firms will be installed in different Yucatecan municipalities (other than Mérida), as part of the Vila Dosal efforts to promote a balanced development of the state economy.

On the issue of wages, the state official said that, from September 2018 to December 2019, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported a salary increase of 6.1% of its workers, in addition to opening of new companies, that allow the Yucatecan to choose the labor field in which they prefer to develop.

In turn, the head of Sefotur, Michelle Fridman, presented the historical achievements that Yucatan has registered with the arrival of 2.5 million tourists staying overnight in the region, a figure that represents an increase of 14.5% compared to 2018.

Out of this figure, 75% are national tourists and the remaining 25% are foreigners (625 thousand foreign visitors in one year), and together national and foreign visitors left an economic spill of 8.2 billion pesos for Yucatán.

Likewise, the state official mentioned that historical figures were also recorded in convention tourism, which increased 46.9% with around 122 thousand participants in 228 events held in Mérida. As well as the arrival of more cruise passengers with a total of 470, 418 passengers, in 146 vessels, representing an increase of 6.1% and announced the arrival of 51 additional cruises in the next two years.

Regarding the arrival of passengers by air, based on data from the DataTur System, from January to December 2019, the Mérida Airport “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” had a movement of 2,790,649 passengers, as a result of the increased in air connectivity.

The Merida International Airport has 13 national flights to Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Cancun, Veracruz, Querétaro, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, León, Tijuana, Hermosillo, Chihuahua, Oaxaca and Villahermosa, as well as four international flights to Houston, Texas; Miami, Florida; Toronto, Canada; and Havana, Cuba.

In this regard, Michelle Fridman pointed out that investment in tourism infrastructure, such as works to improve the urban image of Puerto Progreso with the rehabilitation of streets, construction of a pedestrian lane and the creation of recreational spaces for locals and visitors; as well as the expansion and remodeling of the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, works that consolidate Yucatan as an attractive destination with better services and attention for all type of tourists.

In turn, the head of the Ministry of Administration and Finance (SAF), Olga Rosas Moyas, reported that during the first year of this administration, the State Government has healthy finances and that at the end of 2019 it did not register debt with suppliers, nor deficit, for the first time in many years, and the public debt remains at a sustainable level.

Rosas Moya explained: “the investments have been made with priority in safety, education and health, with the instruction of the Governor to “do more with less”, and this is the result of the austerity policy implemented since the first day of the current administration state”.

“As we reported, we received the administration with a significant deficit in state finances and we had high cuts in federal resources spending, but the adequate financial discipline and expenditure control measures were taken, to solve problems and obtain healthy finances,” said the state official.

Housing inn Yucatan (Archive)

In his turn, the general director of IVEY, Carlos Viñas Heredia, reported on the Social Housing program, in which, with a joint investment of 900 million pesos, 17,000 housing actions are currently being carried out, including floors, ceilings, kitchens, bathrooms and additional bedrooms, for low income people in rural communities of the state.

Meanwhile, Rafael Hernández Kotasek, Technical Secretary of Planning and Evaluation, highlighted the sustainable development of the state, attached to the 2030 Agenda, in which, through specialized committees chaired by civil society. Hernández Kotasek stated that there is a high participation of the local society in this mission of a “Green Yucatan.

During this exercise, which is part of the glossary of the First Government Report by governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, state officials listened and attended to the statements made by the Yucatecan legislators, while responding to their doubts and concerns about state public administration issues.

