Yucatán approves reform to ban the release of images of deceased people

The Congress of Yucatan approved a reform to the state’s penal code, to prohibit the diffusion of images of dead people in the media.

It established that anyone who reveals, exhibits, posts, shares or publishes images of dead people or human remains on blogs, social networks, websites, printed versions or other, will be subject to a sanction.

Kathia Bolio Pinelo, deputy for PAN in the Yucatan Congress, said that the spreading of images of the dead only causes morbidity among the population and revictimizes the dead person and his family.

“Using this kind of photos is profiting from the pain of others and encourages violence, in the eyes of any citizen, even minors,” said the PAN legislator, who presented this reform bill.

She added that the ruling establishes from three days to three years in prison, as well as economic fines for those who carry out these actions and said she hopes that this reform will be a precedent for the rest of our country.

However, she explained that the distribution of photographs or videos of human bodies or remains will not be considered illegal, if it is being used exclusively in scientific or academic research, expert forensics proceedings or historical data.

