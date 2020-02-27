Young man whose name is ‘Zero Zero Three’ goes viral for originality

MÉRIDA.- It is common in Mexico and other Latin American countries, for some parents to choose very particular and even extravagant names for their children.

Sometimes they just name their offspring as their favorite artists or celebrities, and there are those who name their kids after their favorite soccer team (America, for example).

But one of the most particular names has drawn the attention of thousands in the “White City”. This forname that emerged in social networks, has nothing to do with any celebrity though, the name is “Zero Zero Three” (Cero Cero Tres).

That is the first name of Miller Santos Chablé, whose full name is Cero Cero Tres Miller Santos Chablé. And the young man just went “viral” after participating in a contest organized by “Casera Pizza“, a Mérida pizzeria.

It all started when the business conducted a contest of unusual names on social networks. The winner would obtain a promotion on their products. Check out the list of the twenty finalists:

Cero Cero Tres confessed to be proud of his name, and he thanked the support of all the people who voted for him on social networks, to win the contest.

When asked about the origin of his name, Cero Cero Tres stated that his parents decided to name him that way, because he is the third of his four brothers.







Comments

comments