Young man whose name is ‘Zero Zero Three’ goes viral for originality

MÉRIDA.- It is common in Mexico and other Latin American countries, for some parents to choose very particular and even extravagant names for their children.
Sometimes they just name their offspring as their favorite artists or celebrities, and there are those who name their kids after their favorite soccer team (America, for example).
But one of the most particular names has drawn the attention of thousands in the “White City”. This forname that emerged in social networks, has nothing to do with any celebrity though, the name is “Zero Zero Three” (Cero Cero Tres).
That is the first name of Miller Santos Chablé, whose full name is Cero Cero Tres Miller Santos Chablé. And the young man just went “viral” after participating in a contest organized by “Casera Pizza“, a Mérida pizzeria.
It all started when the business conducted a contest of unusual names on social networks. The winner would obtain a promotion on their products. Check out the list of the twenty finalists:
Cero Cero Tres confessed to be proud of his name, and he thanked the support of all the people who voted for him on social networks, to win the contest.
When asked about the origin of his name, Cero Cero Tres stated that his parents decided to name him that way, because he is the third of his four brothers.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tourism Tianguis will boost industry in Merida
This is the first time in.
-
Federal Tourism Secretary makes official announcement
CDMX (27 FEB 2020).- The Tianguis.
-
Mérida will host Smart City Expo LATAM Congress
On Thursday, February 27, the governor.
-
Illness forces the Pope to cancel events
While Italy is in the midst.
-
Bee attack in Yucatan leaves a dead dog and a person in the hospital
“In the municipality of Tizimín, eastern.
-
Pablo Escobar’s hippos become a danger in Colombia
These animals that weigh three tons.
-
Siglo XXI Convention Center is ready to host the Tianguis Turístico 2020
Completely renovated, featuring more comfortable and.
-
AMLO says NO to the legalization of marijuana
López Obrador rules out recreational use.
-
Mexico authorizes Italian cruise ship to dock in Cozumel; ruled out case of Coronavirus
The Mexican port authorities backed down.
-
Lawmakers criticize Pentagon for shifting money to Mexico border wall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers on.
Leave a Comment