Xibalbá will open its doors during the second half of the year

Mérida Yucatan; February 11, 2020.- The construction of the Xibalbá ecotourism park in the Yucatecan municipality of Valladolid, will begin in the second half of this year.

This month the business group entered the Environmental Impact Manifestation (MIA) for the construction of communication routes between the cenotes and caves that will be included in the route of this park.

The report of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), is that the document corresponding to the MIA was already delivered to the agency and progress is being made in the permits for the operation of this recreational center that expects to receive about 650 thousand tourists annually.

As it has been announced, the park will be built near the Maya communities of Yalcobá, X-tut and Sisbichen, within the municipality of Valladolid.

The municipality of Valladolid is located on the east part of the state, on the

stateline with Quintana Roo

Along with the park, three hotels will be built too, which will include 33 luxury boutique-style rooms, with an investment of 3 billion pesos, and that will complement the presence of the ecotourism park, 40 kilometers from Chichen Itza airport.

The Xibalbá park will have a daily capacity of 2,000 people, will include rural accesses, interconnection between grottos and cenotes, adventure tourism tours, as well as spaces and activities aimed at a high purchasing power market.

Xibalbá by Xcaret will communicate eight cenotes and caverns, underground rivers and grottoes, the idea to build an amusement center, focused on the adventure tourism niche.

Visitors will be able to swim in cenotes, and enjoy rappelling, zip lines, speleological diving, bike routes, and most of all, enjoy the contact with the natural wealth of the region.

The construction of this important tourism development may be completed by the second half of 2020, while hotels would become operational in the first quarter of 2021.

The hotels that are built in the perimeter zone of the park, are located in the towns of Yalcobá and Tesoco, located a few kilometers from Valladolid, while the third would be located in the municipality of Tinum, about 25 kilometers from Valladolid .

The hotels will have 33 rooms each, all will be self-sustainabe, and will feature a rustic architectural style, with a vision of the Maya cultural presence.







Comments

comments