Women’s strike, a right-wing trap – Fernandez Noroña

In his twitter account the always nefarious legislator criticized the mobilization and the fact that his “leftist” colleagues joined in.
MEXICO CITY – PT deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña expressed his rejection of the national strike “el nueve nadie se mueve” (on the 9th nobody moves) because “disguised as a women’s protest, it will be a trap for the ‘right’.(SIC)
“The right wing found a cause to mount on, violence against women, which, by the way, they have always promoted. Now they are sponsoring a national strike disguised as women’s protest. And the women of the left, walking into the trap.” (SIC) he wrote in his Twitter account.
He also said: “A very high percentage of femicides are carried out by couples or ex-partners (90% or more). Is this a security problem in the traditional sense?
After the Low Chamber announced that it would join the “Women’s Strike”, in Mexico called “el nueve nadie se mueve” Fernández Noroña assured from his seat that this has a political background.
“There is, he said, a “political maneuver against our government and comrade president” Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
In response, Congresswoman Guadalupe Almaguer, of the PRD, said “What we Mexican women, the feminists, are demanding is that this government, which says it is transformative, apply the laws that already exist and no longer excuse itself in the past. Because this is not the way to resolve the situation of extreme violence against women and girls in Mexico (…) Whoever is governing this country is responsible today,” said the PRD member.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican axolotl will be the new image of the 50 peso bill
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico).- The.
-
La Casa de Montejo… History carved in stone.
More than 460 years old, with.
-
Death penalty for child murderers in Mexico is proposed by senator
This debate should involve experts from.
-
Support for henequen workers a reality
“We are now being taken into.
-
Foreigner claims beach in Puerto Morelos as “her own” -Video-
Allegedly a woman of American origin,.
-
There is a 293% difference between official and citizen reports regarding feminicides in Mexico
The statistics of murders against women.
-
Hyatt privatizes public beach in Cancun
The Hyatt hotel group claims that.
-
No more free breast cancer treatments
The agreement with Seguro Popular ended.
-
Digital cenote tours are the future of archaeology in Yucatán
YUCATÁN (Times Media Mexico).- The Great.
-
Mexico has become a powerhouse in eolic energy for Latin America
Mexico has the second largest wind.
Leave a Comment