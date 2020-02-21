Women’s strike, a right-wing trap – Fernandez Noroña

In his twitter account the always nefarious legislator criticized the mobilization and the fact that his “leftist” colleagues joined in.

MEXICO CITY – PT deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña expressed his rejection of the national strike “el nueve nadie se mueve” (on the 9th nobody moves) because “disguised as a women’s protest, it will be a trap for the ‘right’.(SIC)

“The right wing found a cause to mount on, violence against women, which, by the way, they have always promoted. Now they are sponsoring a national strike disguised as women’s protest. And the women of the left, walking into the trap.” (SIC) he wrote in his Twitter account.

La derecha encontró una causa en la cual montarse, la violencia contra las mujeres, la cual, por cierto, siempre han promovido. Ahora auspicia un paro nacional disfrazado de protesta de mujeres. Y las compañeras de izquierda, yéndose de boca con la trampa. — Fernández Noroña (@fernandeznorona) February 21, 2020

He also said: “A very high percentage of femicides are carried out by couples or ex-partners (90% or more). Is this a security problem in the traditional sense?

After the Low Chamber announced that it would join the “Women’s Strike”, in Mexico called “el nueve nadie se mueve” Fernández Noroña assured from his seat that this has a political background.

“There is, he said, a “political maneuver against our government and comrade president” Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In response, Congresswoman Guadalupe Almaguer, of the PRD, said “What we Mexican women, the feminists, are demanding is that this government, which says it is transformative, apply the laws that already exist and no longer excuse itself in the past. Because this is not the way to resolve the situation of extreme violence against women and girls in Mexico (…) Whoever is governing this country is responsible today,” said the PRD member.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments