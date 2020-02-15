UNESCO funds nine new projects to support culture in developing countries

UNESCO selected a project submitted by Sedeculta in the State of Yucatán, Mexico.

Nine proposals that will boost the cultural and creative industries in nine developing countries were approved on Wednesday by the Committee of UNESCO’s 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions currently meeting at the Organization’s Headquarters in Paris.

This brings to over 100 the number of projects that have received financial support from the International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD) of the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The new beneficiaries are:

Selected from 480 applications, the projects will enhance cultural professional’s skills and knowledge, boost cultural entrepreneurship, promote creative networks and mobility, gather data, and support the development and implementation of cultural policies and measures. Overall, they aim to boost the cultural and creative industries and make culture more accessible to all.

Projects will be awarded up to US$100,000 each. Ecuador, Ethiopia, Georgia, Turkey and Viet Nam will benefit from the IFCD funds for the first time this year.

The IFCD is a voluntary multi-donor fund established under the 2005 Convention to support the emergence of dynamic cultural sectors in developing countries. In particular, the Fund encourages initiatives that reinforce the creative value chain from creation through production and distribution to develop access to the gamut of cultural goods and services.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the International Fund for Cultural Diversity. With the announcement of the latest winners, the list of IFCD beneficiaries reaches 114 projects in 59 developing countries, totalling over $7.5 million in funding. While the IFCD alumni over the past decade range from Albania’s public art initiative, Cambodia’s circus school, Madagascar’s film professionals to Bogota’s cultural entrepreneurs, they all contribute to the UNESCO 2005 Convention vision of a world enriched by diverse creativity.

The applications were approved by the 24 members of the Intergovernmental Committee for the 2005 Convention during its annual meeting (11-14 February). The Committee also set the next call for IFCD funding to March 2020.







Comments

comments