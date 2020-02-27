Tourism Tianguis will boost industry in Merida

This is the first time in 45 years, that the Tianguis Turístico will be held without the support, and the organization of the Tourism Promotion Council of Mexico (CPTM), which was shut down last year by president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

After several years trying, Yucatan finally obtained the venue of the Tourism Tianguis in its 45th edition, with 12 votes in favor, and 11 against. And when this goal is finally achieved, Mérida will have to face the challenge without the Tourism Promotion Council guidance and support.

For the City, the first and most important challenge was to have a big enough space featuring all the necessary services. And so, the new Siglo XXI Convention Center was officially inaugurated on Wednesday Feb. 26th.

Mérida, as a tourist destination, is probably at its best moment right now, well connected, with high popularity nationally and internationally. The Tianguis Turístico is based on business meetings, a lot of buyers and investors are attending this event, and they are all aware of Yucatan’s strong brand presence. Most business experts predict very good results for Mérida, as a consequence of the Tianguis.

As a world-class tourist destination, Mérida is focusing on an inclusive, sustainable and decentralized type of tourism. This administration wants travelers not only to stay in Mérida, but to visit all of the Yucatan.

During this edition of the Tianguis, the Spring equinox will take place in Yucatán. During these days, light and shadows archeo astronomical phenomenons that attract thousands of visitors from all over the world, take place in archaeological sites such as Chichen Itza, Dzibilchaltun, etc.

Obviously, the plan is to take the guests to observe these attractions, and organize activities related to the Maya Spring equinox . There will also be “field trips” to different sustainable tourist destinations in the state.

The Tianguis Turístico website is: https://tianguisturistico.com/ and they have an app too, Tianguis Turística Mérida 2020, where the general program can be browsed.

The official inauguration of the Tianguis Turistico will take place at the International Congress Center by Samsung (on the corner of Colon and Calle 62), the inaugural dinner will be held at the Xtepén Hacienda, and most of the other activities will take place at the totally renovated 21st Century Convention Center, from March 22 to 25.







