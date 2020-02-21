There is a 293% difference between official and citizen reports regarding feminicides in Mexico

The statistics of murders against women in the country, officially reported by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) are far from reality.

MEXICO CITY (agencies) – In Mexico, the drastic increase in violence against women is reflected in the 11 cases of femicide that are recorded every day, according to the statistics of activist María Salguero, who created the first Map of Feminicides.

According to the site she created to reflect the impunity of these murders by the authorities – feeding it with notes from the written and online press – she realizes that 2019 closed with 3,825 femicides occurring in the 32 states, which translates into the death of 10 or 11 women every day.

During 2019, 3825 women were murdered. This is an increase of 6% in relation to 2018. In Mexico, between 10 and 11 women are murdered every day.

These figures contrast sharply with the official ones, since according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), in the same period, the local prosecutors’ offices and public attorneys’ offices reported only 973; that is, a difference of 293% in the records.

On social networks, the call for women around the world to be absent from their daily activities on 9 March has viralized.

It also points out that these almost 4,000 murders of women also represent a 6% increase over 2018, which closed with 3,596 cases of violence against women.

Durante 2019 asesinaron a 3825 mujeres. Es un incremento del 6% con respecto a 2018. En México se asesinan entre 10 y 11 mujeres al día #Feminicidios #FeminicidiosMx #NiUnaMas pic.twitter.com/FmmFN0W2qd — María Salguero (@msalguerb) January 29, 2020

Mexico… a lawless country

The creator of the map of feminicide in Mexico has pointed out that one of the main complications in the registration of this crime by the authorities is the way in which local prosecutors and attorneys general report to the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

This is due to the fact that the official figures of the the National Public Security System are far from the reality, since only in the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it has been able to document at least 339 of these crimes; however, only 98 were reported in December of last year.

In addition, another situation that has been pointed out is the increase in femicides in entities of the Mexican Republic with a high presence of drug trafficking.

However, much of this violence remains outside the official figures, as it takes place inside the territories of operation of the cartels in many entities of the country.

According to the figures of December last year reported by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, the entities that occupied the top ten are:

Edomex 122

CDMX 68

Nuevo León 67

Puebla 58

Jalisco 54

Morelos 39

Sinaloa 37

Sonora 37

Chihuahua 29

San Luis Potosí 28

It is precisely in the Estado de Mexico (Mexico State) where the first Gender Alert was declared, since 2015, due to the high rate of femicides; however, this problem has intensified.

Entities with gender alert

Campeche (8 municipalities)

Colima (5 municipalities)

Chiapas (8 municipalities)

Durango (16 municipalities)

Edomex (11 municipalities – 7 by disappearance)

Guerrero (8 municipalities)

Jalisco (10 municipalities)

Michoacán (14 municipalities)

Morelos (8 municipalities)

Nayarit (7 municipalities)

Nuevo León (5 municipalities)

Oaxaca (40 municipalities)

Puebla (50 municipalities)

Quintana Roo (3 municipalities)

San Luis Potosi (6 municipalities)

Sinaloa (5 municipalities)

Veracruz (11 municipalities and declaration of emergency)

Zacatecas (the whole entity)

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments