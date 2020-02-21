There is a 293% difference between official and citizen reports regarding feminicides in Mexico

The statistics of murders against women in the country, officially reported by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) are far from reality.
MEXICO CITY (agencies) – In Mexico, the drastic increase in violence against women is reflected in the 11 cases of femicide that are recorded every day, according to the statistics of activist María Salguero, who created the first Map of Feminicides.
According to the site she created to reflect the impunity of these murders by the authorities – feeding it with notes from the written and online press – she realizes that 2019 closed with 3,825 femicides occurring in the 32 states, which translates into the death of 10 or 11 women every day.
During 2019, 3825 women were murdered. This is an increase of 6% in relation to 2018. In Mexico, between 10 and 11 women are murdered every day.
These figures contrast sharply with the official ones, since according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), in the same period, the local prosecutors’ offices and public attorneys’ offices reported only 973; that is, a difference of 293% in the records.
On social networks, the call for women around the world to be absent from their daily activities on 9 March has viralized.
It also points out that these almost 4,000 murders of women also represent a 6% increase over 2018, which closed with 3,596 cases of violence against women.
Mexico… a lawless country
The creator of the map of feminicide in Mexico has pointed out that one of the main complications in the registration of this crime by the authorities is the way in which local prosecutors and attorneys general report to the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).
This is due to the fact that the official figures of the the National Public Security System are far from the reality, since only in the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it has been able to document at least 339 of these crimes; however, only 98 were reported in December of last year.
In addition, another situation that has been pointed out is the increase in femicides in entities of the Mexican Republic with a high presence of drug trafficking.
However, much of this violence remains outside the official figures, as it takes place inside the territories of operation of the cartels in many entities of the country.
According to the figures of December last year reported by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, the entities that occupied the top ten are:
- Edomex 122
- CDMX 68
- Nuevo León 67
- Puebla 58
- Jalisco 54
- Morelos 39
- Sinaloa 37
- Sonora 37
- Chihuahua 29
- San Luis Potosí 28
It is precisely in the Estado de Mexico (Mexico State) where the first Gender Alert was declared, since 2015, due to the high rate of femicides; however, this problem has intensified.
- Entities with gender alert
Campeche (8 municipalities)
Colima (5 municipalities)
Chiapas (8 municipalities)
Durango (16 municipalities)
Edomex (11 municipalities – 7 by disappearance)
Guerrero (8 municipalities)
Jalisco (10 municipalities)
Michoacán (14 municipalities)
Morelos (8 municipalities)
Nayarit (7 municipalities)
Nuevo León (5 municipalities)
Oaxaca (40 municipalities)
Puebla (50 municipalities)
Quintana Roo (3 municipalities)
San Luis Potosi (6 municipalities)
Sinaloa (5 municipalities)
Veracruz (11 municipalities and declaration of emergency)
Zacatecas (the whole entity)
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican axolotl will be the new image of the 50 peso bill
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico).- The.
-
La Casa de Montejo… History carved in stone.
More than 460 years old, with.
-
Death penalty for child murderers in Mexico is proposed by senator
This debate should involve experts from.
-
Support for henequen workers a reality
“We are now being taken into.
-
Foreigner claims beach in Puerto Morelos as “her own” -Video-
Allegedly a woman of American origin,.
-
Women’s strike, a right-wing trap – Fernandez Noroña
In his twitter account the always.
-
Hyatt privatizes public beach in Cancun
The Hyatt hotel group claims that.
-
No more free breast cancer treatments
The agreement with Seguro Popular ended.
-
Digital cenote tours are the future of archaeology in Yucatán
YUCATÁN (Times Media Mexico).- The Great.
-
Mexico has become a powerhouse in eolic energy for Latin America
Mexico has the second largest wind.
Leave a Comment