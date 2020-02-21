The Siglo XXI Yucatan Convention Center enters Mexico’s top ten

The Siglo XXI Yucatan Convention Center will offer a new image and modern facilities after the remodeling and expansion works, which improved its infrastructure to position it as one of the best exhibition spaces in the country, and consolidate Yucatan as an attractive destination for events of national and international level.

This way, the Siglo XXI Yucatan Convention Center becomes the most important, large and best equipped in the Peninsula, and one of the best in the country. The project was conceived to extend the convention center functionaliy for over half a century.

In order to receive the Tourism Tianguis 2020 (Tianguis Turístico 2020), the expansion project was initially considered, allowing it to go from 10,000 square meters (m2) to 23,000 m2.

With the expansion of its exhibition area and the implementation of cutting-edge technology in its modern facilities, this venue will consolidate the state in the national and international markets, as the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center is now the ninth largest in Mexico.

On its facade, it was specified that it is made of corten steel, which required to go through an artificial oxidation process, making it resistant to the passage of time, without needing to receive any type of periodic maintenance.

With this new infrastructure, Mérida lives up to cities like Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Acapulco, Guanajuato, Chihuahua and Puebla.

In addition, four new hotels were built (or are under construction), in the area: Extended Suites, Residence Inn by Marriott, City Express Plus and another one in The Harbor Shopping Center, which join the existing hotel offer in the area, featuring the Ibis Styles, Hampton Inn, Fiesta Inn and Holiday Inn Express Siglo XXI.

In this way, a Convention Tourism District is being consolidated in northern Mérida.







