The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Mexico

Mexico is a very popular destination for tourists from around the world to take a holiday and experience the culture. Beautiful beaches, warm weather and historical towns and cities are some of the key attractions in Mexico, but there are many alternative reasons that people choose Mexico for their travel destination. Here are the most popular tourist spots in Mexico:

Cancun



With the amazing beaches and lively nightlife in Cancun, this has long been a favourite destination in Mexico for people looking for a fun-filled, sun-soaked vacation. All-inclusive hotels are very popular with European travellers and it is also great for scuba and snorkelling, which attracts further visitors each year to this area of Mexico. For the historians, the Myan ruins and museum within a short journey away is also a top attraction.

Playa del Carmen



Tourists flock to Playa del Carmen to enjoy the spectacular beaches and coral reefs. Whilst it is not as lively as Cancun, it still is buzzing with entertainment, with great shops, bars and restaurants to keep the visitors very happy. With the area being close to Cancun’s International Airport, it makes it easy for tourists to get to this destination, hence it being so popular.

Mexico City



In complete contrast to the coastal destinations of Cancun and Playa del Carmen, visitors heading to Mexico City International Airport tend to be more interested in immersing themselves in the local culture and finding out about the history of the city. The extravagant architecture is one key attraction and arts lovers also enjoy visits to the Museo de Arte Moderno and the Museo Nacional de Antropologia.

Tourists combining trips to Mexico with US

Another reason that people plan visits to Mexico is because it is so close to the US border and they can combine visits to both. However, the strict travel policies in the US make it harder for travellers form some countries to visit the US, requiring a lengthy visa application. Citizens of countries that are part of the Visa Waiver Program are able to apply for an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) for tourism, business, transit or medical visits to the US. The process is much faster than applying for a US visa and the entire processing time is usually less than 24 hours. The application fee for an ESTA is also much less than for a US visa.

Travellers are required to present their travel documentation at the Mexico-US border, including a valid passport, which an TN visa will electronically be linked to. With California and Texas being on the border of Mexico, it is a popular combination trip to see parts of Mexico and parts of the US for tourists from Visa Waiver Program countries, which include the UK, Australia, Holland, Italy, France, Germany and Ireland. For tourists outside of the VWP, it is much harder to do such a trip, as the application for a visa would be required, which can be a lengthy process.

The Yucatan Times

Travel







Comments

comments