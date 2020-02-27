The Best Sites For Self-Education

No matter how young you are or the course you need to study, there are resources for you online. Some sites offer free resources and others that offer those on a subscription basis. You can study anything you want either as online self education or with the help of a tutor. These self learning websites or self-education resources work either through email resources or through online instruction.

Read on to see sites that might pop up if you search for “sites that can help with my assignment.”

1. Coursera

Coursera is one of the top online self-education resources. The site partners with notable universities and institutions of higher education around the world. As such, you are sure to find a plethora of topics to get you covered.

If you know a course at a top university, a museum, or a trust, there is a likelihood that you will find what you need in Coursera. This way, the site attracts so many self-teaching students from around the world. It is ideal when you are looking for an online self education site with many different courses and topics from various institutions.

2. Khan Academy

Khan partners with many institutions of higher education to offer courses. The site sports a simple, user-friendly interface that allows you to study any course you need with great ease. Because they collect so many courses from different universities, you are sure to find the one you are looking for on Khan Academy.

3. Open Culture Online Courses

Open Culture Online Courses sells itself as a place for anyone who needs to advance their studies. If you are having a problem trying to find the online course you need, you can try Open Culture. The page comes with more than 1000 lectures, podcasts, and videos from hundreds of universities around the world. The material you find here is only available on the private websites of universities, which makes this an ideal place to access self education resources. Think of this website as a place where contents from hundreds of universities appear. Better yet, the courses are outlined in an easy-to-follow manner.

Normally, the courses appear on Open Culture are from universities in England, Wales, and Australia and the US.

4. Udemy

Udemy is mostly known for coding and technological courses but it has much more content. The website uses the same concept as Coursera but it is better in that you can create custom courses from the lessons you get.

The site works with so many professors and institutions of higher education to bring curated content. Unlike other self learning websites, Udemy emphasizes on high-quality content. You can access free as well as paid content.

5. Academic Earth

Another online self education website that brings courses from different universities and higher institutions of learning from around the world is Academic Earth. You can, therefore, expect hundreds of courses on different topics and subjects.

Academic Earth is user-friendly and is one of the websites I can use when I need help to do my assignment. If you search for “write my assignment for me,” you might see this as one of the sites. The courses are listed by school and subject to make it easier to navigate.

6. edX

If you need free self education resources, edX is one of the options you have. It is a website that brings many options from different universities to help you get the exact course you need with ease. When you need help to write your assignment, this is a great place to look for resources.

7. Edubirdie

If you need online self-education website that gives information on how to make your writing better, Edubirdie.com might be the site for you. At Edubirdie, you can pay someone to do your assignment professionally, but also check your essay on plagiarism free. The site specializes in essays and researches in business, health, technology, languages and many others. All articles are based on school curriculum and can earn you an “A” score at college easily.

8. iTunesU Free Courses

If you need self education resources that are accessible in iPod, iPad, and iPhone, this might be the site for you. Better yet, you can download the iTunesU app to access the resources with much ease on these devices. If you are using a desktop to access the course, you can see the iTunesU on the right-hand corner of the iTunes Store.

Because the store is categorized the same way as iTunes, it is easier to access information. You can search for content according to genre or according to a topic. Courses are delivered as free podcasts and videos or as paid content. iTunesU comes with a wide range of topics, but you need an iOS device to access the content.

9. Stanford Online

If you need university content from Stanford University, Stanford Online is the place to be. They offer self-paced, session-based courses. While some of the courses require iTunes, you can access most of the courses on the web browser. If you are looking for high-quality courses, the level of Stanford University, you can try this resource.

Conclusion

There are so many more online self education websites where you can get great content. On some websites, you can get certification, but in others, you only gain the skills. Choose one that meets your needs.

The Yucatan Times

Lifestyle







Comments

comments