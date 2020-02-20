Swiss WorldCargo Opens Cancun Export Facility

Swiss WorldCargo, the freight division of Swiss International Air Lines, recently opened its Cancun, Mexico, export-handling station. This service expansion allows all flights between Zurich and Cancun to carry cargo on both inbound and outbound legs.
Swiss WorldCargo connects Cancun and Zurich with a thrice-weekly A340-300 service, operated by Edelweiss, a sister company of Swiss International Air Lines. The aircraft will offer a payload in excess of 15 tons on each leg of the flight.
In Cancun, Skylog, a member of the ECS Group, will act as sales agent with shippers, while Swissport will oversee ground operations. Inbound flights depart Zurich in the afternoon and arrive in Cancun in the evening, while outbound flights leave Cancun in the evening and arrive in Zurich the following afternoon.
With this schedule, customers in Mexico benefit from late delivery times in Cancun as well as convenient arrival times in Zurich for many same-day connections to Swiss WorldCargo’s destinations in Europe, Africa and Asia.
“With this new development, we will create additional export options for numerous customers shipping a wide variety of products from the Yucatan Peninsula to Switzerland, Europe and the rest of the world. Having a strong foothold in the Latin American market remains a critical focus point for us,” said Hendrik Falk, head of cargo for the western region of the U.S., South and Latin America, in a news release.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
