Siglo XXI Convention Center is ready to host the Tianguis Turístico 2020

Completely renovated, featuring more comfortable and modern facilities, the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center opened its doors again, after the finished remodeling and expansion works were officially delivered by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, on Wednesday Feb. 26.
With the completion of this project, Yucatán is already among the ideal destinations to host national and international events.
From the new Chichén Itzá hall, the Governor inaugurated the new Siglo XXI, that comes to add competitiveness to the state in the tourism of conventions and places the Yucatecan capital in a select group of cities with the best infrastructure to carry out events of great importance.
With the expansion of its exhibition area and the implementation of state-of-the-art technology in its modern facilities, this venue will consolidate the state, not only at national, but international level.
The Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2020, is only the prelude of many other international events that will come to “the White City” in the near future.
It was decided to strengthen the Siglo XXI Convention Center with the necessary infrastructure, facilities and technology, in order to transform this facility, into a venue that features everything necessary to host large-scale international events.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tourism Tianguis will boost industry in Merida
This is the first time in.
-
Federal Tourism Secretary makes official announcement
CDMX (27 FEB 2020).- The Tianguis.
-
Mérida will host Smart City Expo LATAM Congress
On Thursday, February 27, the governor.
-
Illness forces the Pope to cancel events
While Italy is in the midst.
-
Young man whose name is ‘Zero Zero Three’ goes viral for originality
MÉRIDA.- It is common in Mexico.
-
Bee attack in Yucatan leaves a dead dog and a person in the hospital
“In the municipality of Tizimín, eastern.
-
Pablo Escobar’s hippos become a danger in Colombia
These animals that weigh three tons.
-
AMLO says NO to the legalization of marijuana
López Obrador rules out recreational use.
-
Mexico authorizes Italian cruise ship to dock in Cozumel; ruled out case of Coronavirus
The Mexican port authorities backed down.
-
Lawmakers criticize Pentagon for shifting money to Mexico border wall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers on.
Leave a Comment