Siglo XXI Convention Center is ready to host the Tianguis Turístico 2020

Completely renovated, featuring more comfortable and modern facilities, the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center opened its doors again, after the finished remodeling and expansion works were officially delivered by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, on Wednesday Feb. 26.

With the completion of this project, Yucatán is already among the ideal destinations to host national and international events.

From the new Chichén Itzá hall, the Governor inaugurated the new Siglo XXI, that comes to add competitiveness to the state in the tourism of conventions and places the Yucatecan capital in a select group of cities with the best infrastructure to carry out events of great importance.

With the expansion of its exhibition area and the implementation of state-of-the-art technology in its modern facilities, this venue will consolidate the state, not only at national, but international level.

The Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2020, is only the prelude of many other international events that will come to “the White City” in the near future.

It was decided to strengthen the Siglo XXI Convention Center with the necessary infrastructure, facilities and technology, in order to transform this facility, into a venue that features everything necessary to host large-scale international events.







