Sicarios open fire against civilians in Guerrero

ZACACOYUCA Guerrero (TelevisaNews) – A video captured the moment in which several armed men enter Zacacoyuca’s bullring, located in municipality of Iguala Guerrero, and from the gate fired several shots.

Those attending the event in panic, covered themselves in the stands, from the shots. Even the men who were inside the arena

During the attack one person died and two more were wounded, according to the report from the Zacacoyuca Police.

The armed men remained in the bullring for at least two minutes and then fled when they saw a patrol car approaching.

The situation in the state of Guerrero, in southern Mexico, has become untenable. The constant threat of organized crime against the civilian population has created such uncertainty and fear that many of its inhabitants have decided to leave their homes.

Those who stayed, have had to get used to the homicides that are already part of their lives, and according to a study by a university in Washington, that entity is the most violent in Mexico and occupies a dishonorable third place in the world.

The homicide rate in places like the municipalities of Chilapa, Chilpancingo, Acapulco and Iguala, is just below of countries like El Salvador and Africa’s conflict zones.

Guerrero shows that the security strategies that have been implemented by the local and federal governments have not been of much use, the study details.

The violence in Guerrero does not distinguish between sex, age, gender or social status. Men and women who are barely past their teens fill out lists of morgue occupants, which prove that at least, seven people are killed there every day.

In the real Mexico, death is just around the corner, as the video shows.

