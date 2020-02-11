San Miguel de Allende nominated by Travel+Leisure for fifth consecutive year

Travel+Leisure magazine has nominated the city of San Miguel de Allende for the fifth consecutive year as a candidate for the 25th edition of the World´s Best Awards.
San Miguel has won the T+L best city in the world category four times before.
The international travel magazine is considered the most important in the world, and every year it conducts a survey where travelers share their experiences and opinions about the places and travel destinations they have visited.
Based on this survey is how Travel + Leisure elects the best city in the world.
San Miguel de Allende has been declared a World Heritage City by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It is an important tourist destination for its cultural and artisanal diversity, it also has architectural monuments of great historical relevance.
The website to register and vote for the municipality of San Miguel de Allende is www.tlworldsbest.com/vote. The deadline to vote is March 2nd.
Let’s vote for the city to get this badge for the fifth time.
Source: San Miguel Times
