Proposal to reduce working hours In Mexico

Mexico is the country with the most hours worked and the lowest productivity according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

MEXICO CITY – Jose Ramon Cambero Perez, a congressman from the PAN, presented an initiative before the Chamber of Representatives to reduce working days, from eight hours a day to seven and cut the working week from six to five days.



Mexico is the country of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), where more hours are worked, but is not the most productive.



Cambero Perez mentioned that according to OECD data, the average Mexican employee works 44 hours, eight hours more than the average for all member countries.



Carlos Valenzuela, secretary of the Finance and Public Credit Commission in the Low Chamber, explained that the PAN proposal is intended to generate greater productivity and reduce the health, physical and mental effects on workers.



In the Chamber session, Cambero Perez said that, based on the hours worked, the index of labor productivity has not grown since 2008. “A greater number of hours worked does not result in productivity; on the contrary, there are health effects” said the PAN congressman.

A few years ago and with the aim of having more productivity in the companies, the businessman Carlos Slim proposed to create a new arrangement of working hours. The employees would have 11 hour shifts, three days a week, and retirement until the age of 75. That proposal was heavily criticized in the country.



Mexico is the country with the lowest minimum wage, approximately 85 cents of a dollar an hour and productivity is almost 50 points below those of the United States and Germany, the countries with the highest productivity levels, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.







The Yucatan Times

Newsroom