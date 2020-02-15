Promoting the creative economy in the state of Yucatan

About the project:

The Ministry of Culture and Arts of the State of Yucatan proposes to:

1) measure the economic impact of cultural and creative industries (CCIs) in Yucatan.

2) strengthen the capacity of artists and cultural professionals, and promote creative entrepreneurship.

3) improve market access for creative entrepreneurs, especially women and marginalized social groups, to ensure diversity.

How does this project contribute to the implementation of the 2005 Convention?

Contributes to sustainable CCIs in Mexico – The project has been designed to reveal the economic impact of cultural goods and services in the State of Yucatan through a general mapping exercise. Specific capacity building activities targeting cultural professionals will also contribute to achieving a better understanding of the creative economy and improve the implementation of the country’s cultural policy.

Contributes to assessing and addressing capacity development needs related to creation, production and distribution – Creative entrepreneurship will be strengthened through a certified theoretical and practical curriculum. Small grants for creative entrepreneurs, together with the creation of a business plan, will also improve their competitiveness and improve their market access.

Main activities

Conducting a study on the cultural good and services produced in the main municipalities of the state of Yucatan, including an analysis of its strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.

Mapping CCIs within Yucatan’s 20 main municipalities.

Organizing workshops to raise awareness of local government representatives on the potential of the creative economy and the cultural industries.

Designing a certified program in entrepreneurship targeting local creative industries’ needs, in partnership with Metropolitan Technological University, Coventry University and with collaboration of the Ministry of Culture and Arts of the State of Yucatan and the Yucatan Institute of Entrepreneurship.

Organization of workshops to reinforce cultural practitioner’s capacities in cultural entrepreneurship.

Incubation of fivecreative initiatives.

Source: unesco.org







Comments

comments