Price of gasoline goes down in Mérida

The price of gasoline in the city of Mérida goes down for the second time in February. On Monday Feb. 10th, one liter of Magna fuel reached the lowest price in the Yucatecan capital at 17.60 pesos, 30 cents cheaper than last month.
Although many people thought that the price of gasoline would’ve skyrocketed with the New Year, the prices of Magna and Premium gasoline, as well as Diesel, have decreased since the last day of last January.
At the start of this month Magna gasoline dropped to 17.90 pesos per liter, that’s as lowest price registered in the city of Mérida so far this year.
In fact, Premium gasoline is only 39 cents on average more expensive than the Magna type.
In some gas stations, even, the price difference between the cheapest and the most expensive of gasoline was just five cents.
This weekend the gas stations located at the exit of the Mérida-Progreso road, sold their total existence of Premium fuel.
However, in Progreso, the lowest price is 18.35 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, and in the municipality of Valladolid, the cheapest liter costs 19.69 pesos.
The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) reported that this downward price oscillation has been maintained since the end of January in the Yucatan Peninsula.The Yucatan Times Newsroom
