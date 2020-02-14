  • Headlines,
    • Popocatépetl volcano erupts, releasing lava and ash over Tlamacas, México (VIDEO)

    February 14, 2020

    Popocatepetl Volcano erupted in the Tlamacas region of Mexico, releasing lava and smoke into the air, as seen in this webcam video recorded on February 13.

    Over a period of 24 hours, the volcano released 268 exhalations, one volcano-tectonic earthquake, 90 minutes of tremor, and one moderate explosion, according to Mexico’s National Center for Disaster Prevention.

    The agency issued a Yellow Phase 2 warning urging civilians not to get too close to the volcano or its crater.

    Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


