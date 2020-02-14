Police officer rescues snake from the streets of Mérida (VIDEO)

A video is going viral on social networks, where a Mérida police officer manages to rescue a huge snake, that was wrapped around a traffic sign.
On this one-minute video, the state police officer can be seen rescuing a big snake in the streets of Mérida.
The video was posted by Joe S., on his Facebook personal profile, around 8 AM on Friday February 14th.
The situation was video taped on the corner of Calle 64A with 73, in Ciudad Caucel.
The recording shows how an officer of the Ministry of Public Security aboard patrol car number 6588 manages to rescue a snake that was curled up in the street sign post.
Some children passing through the corner realized the presence of the reptile and that helped to alert the public security agents.
One of the witnesses, a resident of the area, said her dog did not stop barking all night due to the presence of the snake.
Video goes viral
The video went viral, and in less than an hour it had 3,100 reproductions, was shared 176 times.
The specimen appears to be a Boa Constrictor, and it will be placed under custody of PROFEPA, so it can be relocated to its natural habitat.The Yucatan Times
