Oaxaca could be left in drought in the coming years due to the effects of climate change

Climate change will drastically affect the fertile lands of the state of Oaxaca, as drought will plague its territory.

The Oaxaca State Climate Change Program 2016-2022, says that, the state of Oaxaca could be left in drought in the coming years, turning its productive territory into a dry and desolate land, because rains will become infrequent and temperatures will rise, due to climate change.

Oaxaca at risk from climate change

The State Climate Change Program of Oaxaca 2016-2022, indicates: “Between 2013 and 2017, the rural population, indigenous and Afro-Mexican people and communities; the road, residential and hydraulic sectors were the most affected.

Therefore, the program concludes: “Based on the analysis of current and future vulnerability, the 570 municipalities that make up the state and its population are exposed to some type of risk, in relation with hydrometeorological events and 475 are at high and very high risk due to this type of phenomena.

Oaxaca in drought due to climate change

According to the analysis of the program, it is expected that in 24 years, the territory of the state of Oaxaca will be affected by the reduction of annual rainfall, which today provides the region with 1,105 millimeters, and that from the period of 2015 to 2039 will be reduced by 6 percent, while from 2075 to 2099 the reduction will be with of an additional 2 percent, affecting the fertile lands of Oaxaca.

Hottest Oaxaca in decades to come

The analysis states: “In the near future, the temperature is predicted to increase by at least 2°C for most of the state.

The drought and the arid environment will encourage chikungunya, dengue, zika and malaria, as well as favoring pests and forest fires.

Oaxaca may have heavy sporadic rains

The program states: “The greater frequency of these events could cause extreme untimely rains, generating more drastic changes in the climate variability of Oaxaca, since the El Niño currently prolongs the periods of drought in southern Mexico, and extraordinary rains of great magnitude could occur suddenly and randomly in some of its regions, causing floodings and damage.

