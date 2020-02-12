New suspected cases of coronavirus in Mexico; one person is hospitalized

The Health Department announced Tuesday night that the three cases are located in Mexico City, Nuevo Leon and Jalisco and presented the designated hospitals for treatment in case the new coronavirus arrives to Mexico

“Currently there are three suspected cases under investigation, located in the CDMX, Nuevo Leon and Jalisco; all are men, one case required hospitalization and is stable, the other two were ambulatory with mild symptoms,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency clarified that no positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mexico, the official name given to the new strain by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It indicated that the search for suspicious cases is carried out by the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (SINAVE), which has detected 14 suspicious cases, with 11 negative results. All the negatives presented mild symptoms.

States designate hospitals for possible new coronavirus cases

On February 6, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) said that the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) could reach Mexico in the coming weeks. These are the hospitals designated by some states of the Republic to attend a possible contingency.

State of Mexico

The Ministry of Health of the State of Mexico has so far designated four hospitals for the treatment of patients who, at some point, may require care for Covid-19 coronavirus.

Medical Center “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos” to attend patients in Toluca

Zumpango Regional High Specialty Hospital for people from the Valley of Mexico

Hospital for Children, of the Mother and Child Institute of the State of Mexico (IMIEM)

Ixtapaluca Regional High Specialty Hospital, of the federal Health Ministry

In a statement, state officials also said that the 800-900-3200 line was enabled to provide information related to coronavirus.

And they reiterated to stay informed by consulting official sources.

Puebla

According to information from José Fernando Huerta Romano, deputy director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the State Health Secretariat, Puebla has three hospitals with the necessary infrastructure to provide isolation rooms for patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

He also reported that within the state patients could be treated in the integral and general hospitals of Teziutlan, Tehuacan, Izucar de Matamoros, Huauchinango and Atlixco.

Northern General Hospital

Southern General Hospital

Hospital Del Niño Poblano

Nuevo Leon

According to the Secretary of Health in Nuevo Leon, Manuel de la O. Cavazos, there are seven state and private hospitals that have isolation spaces.

The state of Nuevo Leon has 8,500 beds in public and private hospitals and I take this opportunity to tell you that the Metropolitan Hospital is one of the largest health care facilities that treats 5,000 patients in one day; they are being reoriented by 100%.

Chihuahua

The Chihuahua State Health Secretariat reported that as part of the protocol for the care of possible cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, five hospitals in two municipalities were designated:

Chihuahua: Hospital General de Chihuahua, Hospital Infantil de Especialidades and Hospital Central Universitario de Chihuahua

Juarez: Ciudad Juarez General Hospital and the Children’s Hospital

This same agency announced a change in the protocol by instruction of the federal Health Secretariat, which is that any person who has traveled to the Asian country must notify the state health authority to begin monitoring their medical condition as a mechanism to cut the chain of transmission of the disease.

Baja California

Federal government authorities in Baja California confirmed that public hospitals, mainly the General Hospital of Tijuana, are prepared to handle any case of Covid-19 coronavirus that may occur in the state.

Mexico has good experience in dealing with such issues. Historically, we are very capable of dealing with these types of adversities. Alejandro Ruiz Uribe, federal delegate in Baja California

Passengers who arrived in Tijuana on the last two flights from Beijing, which are currently suspended, are being monitored.

None, according to authorities, have shown any symptoms of illness, including coronavirus.

Yucatan

The entity would have at least two third-level hospitals, such as the Hospital de Alta Especialidad and the Unidad de Alta Especialidad of the IMSS, to attend to any contingency for the coronavirus Covid-19, said Isaac Hernandez, deputy director of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Yucatan

“Obviously it would have to be a hospital that has all the necessary inputs, which we have been managing, with a very good response from the administration, to provide us with the basic and necessary inputs for detection”. Hernandez said.

Current situation

The new coronavirus has already killed more than a thousand people in mainland China, and the fact of crossing this symbolic barrier made the WHO warn this Tuesday of the “very serious threat” that the epidemic represents for the whole world.

So far, in Mexico there are still no confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, yet, in the next few days the Health Secretary will provide more information about the suspicious cases.

