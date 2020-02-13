National Guard detects Marijuana at Mérida’s airport

When carrying out reviews at a parcel company of the International Airport of Mérida, members of the National Guard in Yucatan.
The “Guardia Nacional” agents detected a cardboard box containing four bags with green and dry herbal product with the characteristics of marijuana.
Weighing a total of 110 grams, this is considered a psychotropic substance regulated by article 245 of the General Health Law.
The merchandise was sent from Palenque, Chiapas to the city of Mérida.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Democrat’s nomination: Is Bloomberg gaining on Bernie?
On Tuesday Feb. 12th, a few.
-
Mérida English Library offers an artistic tour of Mérida’s Art Studios
With a total of 42 local.
-
INAH confirms the discovery of 150 Mayan altars
The altar discovered a few weeks.
-
AMLO “passes the hat”
CUIDAD DE MEXICO – When Andrés.
-
Governor receives students who will represent Yucatan in the First Robotics Lego League Tournament
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a.
-
2020 WGC-Mexico Championship Feb. 20–23 at Club de Golf Chapultepec
MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Having already captured.
-
Former Pemex director Lozoya arrested in Spain
Former Pemex director Emilio Lozoya was.
-
The Origin of “Yucatán” — Another Theory
On January 17, 2020, The Yucatán.
-
In Mazatlan people live in terror of violence
The governor said they have focused.
-
“Pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone, abortion does.” US catholic priest.
The priest recently barred legislators who.
Leave a Comment