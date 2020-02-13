National Guard detects Marijuana at Mérida’s airport

When carrying out reviews at a parcel company of the International Airport of Mérida, members of the National Guard in Yucatan.

The “Guardia Nacional” agents detected a cardboard box containing four bags with green and dry herbal product with the characteristics of marijuana.

Weighing a total of 110 grams, this is considered a psychotropic substance regulated by article 245 of the General Health Law.

The merchandise was sent from Palenque, Chiapas to the city of Mérida.







