    • National Guard detects Marijuana at Mérida’s airport

    By on February 13, 2020

    When carrying out reviews at a parcel company of the International Airport of Mérida, members of the National Guard in Yucatan.

    The “Guardia Nacional” agents detected a cardboard box containing four bags with green and dry herbal product with the characteristics of marijuana.

    Weighing a total of 110 grams, this is considered a psychotropic substance regulated by article 245 of the General Health Law.

    The merchandise was sent from Palenque, Chiapas to the city of Mérida.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


