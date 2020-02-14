Mexico says number of migrants in ‘Remain in Mexico’ program drops sharply

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the number of migrants awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases in Mexico has fallen from 50,000 to about 2,500.
Ebrard said that the number of people illegally crossing the US border has reduced by 74%, as well as the bailouts by the INM.
“Crossings on the border with the United States have been reduced by 74.5 percent, the number of detentions by the National Migration Institute has also decreased substantially,” explained the head of the SRE
During the press conference of President López Obrador (AMLO), the chancellor presented the results of federal government actions to address the migration phenomenon in the country.The Yucatan Times
