Mexico has positioned itself as a long-haul travel destination for the LGBT+ community

Mexico’s culture draws tens of millions of visitors every year, from its colourful Day of the Dead celebrations to the national reverence for gastronomy that means there is something delicious to taste around almost every corner.
As a Latin American country, it might not be the first place that the phrase “LGBT+ travel destination” makes spring to mind, and of course, the Catholic church exerts a conservative influence, but legislatively it’s a different story.
Pride festivals are expanding across the country, and Mexico is positioned as a long-haul travel destination for the LGBT+ community (that’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, plus a number of groups with other orientations and identities).
Mexico is one of the most visited countries for lesbian-gay tourists in Latin America. The Mexican Secretariat of Tourism states that Mexico receives around three and a half million tourists from the LGBTQ community annually. Mexico is only surpassed in Latin America by the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.
In a statement made by the executive director of LGBTQ Confex, Rubén Sandoval, Mexico has become an increasingly attractive market for the LGBTQ community due to the advances in the recognition of rights, tourism promotion campaigns, and awareness training driven by the Federal government.
The Mexican government has been promoting gay friendly tourism as they see the opportunity to reach persons with high purchasing power, willing to know other cultures and experiences (that’s a direct translation from the government release).
According to the Mexican Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, LGBT tourism brings in about 8.5 million persons per year. Thanks to the amazing progress made by the government in promoting equal rights, the number is sure to grow.
The LGBT community from around the world has come to Mexico looking for paradisiacal beaches, a rich and vibrant culture, and an overall cheap cost of travel and living.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Quetzalcóatl, The Legend, a true spectacle of dance, music and light
Who needs Disney when Mexico’s rich.
-
CDMX: A megalopolis’ war on plastic bags
Paper cones, called “cucuruchos”, have been.
-
Chacmultun… the red Mayan city.
Chacmultun is an archaeological site of.
-
Del Toro and Cuarón to deliver Master Class in Guadalajara
Academy Award winners, Mexican filmmakers Guillermo.
-
Condom use promoted in Mexico
‘CONDOM USE IS SEXY’: MEXICO CITY.
-
Woman’s Grisly Murder in Mexico Puts AMLO on the Defensive
(Bloomberg) — Demonstrators in Mexico City,.
-
Promoting the creative economy in the state of Yucatan
About the project: The Ministry of.
-
UNESCO funds nine new projects to support culture in developing countries
UNESCO selected a project submitted by.
-
Popocatépetl volcano erupts, releasing lava and ash over Tlamacas, México (VIDEO)
Popocatepetl Volcano erupted in the Tlamacas.
-
Dengue cases on the rise in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, February 13, 2020 (ACOM)..
Leave a Comment