Mexico has become a powerhouse in eolic energy for Latin America

Mexico has the second largest wind energy potential in Latin America and it is estimated that over the next few years the nation could triple its wind energy capacity.

Our country continues to contribute to the fight against climate change and to the fulfillment of international agreements, a very clear example of which has been reflected in Aeolian energy, which in addition to benefiting the environment, has translated into economic growth for the country and sustainable development for the communities where the wind farms are located.

Mexico is committed to ensure that within the next 5 years, 35% of all electricity will come from clean energy sources, which is why, for some time now, the government has already begun to work on strategies such as:

Promote the efficient use of energy so that the country can develop in a sustainable manner.

Promote the use of renewable energy sources and biofuels.

Intensify energy-saving programmes.

Take advantage of research activities in the energy sector.

Promote the installation of wind farms

Since the 90’s, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), pioneered in the development of some wind farms, but today, most of these projects belong to private investorsm and generate around 800 megawatts out of 6,200 in total.

In the country there are only nine states that produce wind energy, being Oaxaca the main generator, in the year 2015 registered 7,072,479 Gigawatts (GW), which is equivalent to 92.14% of the total production of the country.

To a lesser extent, the states of Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Nuevo Leon, Chiapas, Baja California, San Luis Potosi, Sonora and Quintana Roo also have wind power plants.

