Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernández plots ‘Hecho En México’ World Tour

Rolling Stone Magazine.- In honor of his upcoming album, Hecho En México, the beloved Mexican balladeer Alejandro “El Potrillo” Fernández has announced dates for an expansive headlining tour across the United States, Canada and Europe.
Hecho En México is due for release on Friday the 14th — or, appropriately, Valentine’s Day.
Produced by Live Nation, the United States and Canada leg of the tour kicks off May 22 in Fresno, California, at the Save Mart Center and will wrap up September 20 in San Antonio, Texas, at the AT&T Center. This run includes Fernández’s first show in Toronto, Canada, at Meridian Hall. The European tour will also include his first-ever shows in London and Paris.
Hecho En México marks a homecoming of sorts for the mariachi star. As the son of Vicente Fernández, King of Ranchera, Alejandro furthered his father’s legacy by marrying contemporary pop melodrama to the regional Mexican folk sounds that raised him.
Featuring cameos by Christian Nodal, Luis Carlos Monroy, Jorge Massias and Chico Elizalde, the new album showcases El Potrillo’s range as both a standout vocalist and master of mariachi. Alejandro most recently appeared with his father last November at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, where he and his son Alex honored the senior Fernández with a soulful medley of his greatest hits.
Hecho En México is now available for pre-order.
Alejandro Fernández ‘Hecho En México’ Tour Dates
Friday, May 22, 2020 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Saturday, May 23, 2020 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Sunday, May 24, 2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Saturday, May 30, 2020 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Sunday, May 31, 2020 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Friday, June 5, 2020 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
Saturday, June 6, 2020 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sunday, June 7, 2020 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
Friday, June 12, 2020 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sunday, June 14, 2020 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
Friday, June 19, 2020 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
Saturday, June 20, 2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sunday, June 21, 2020 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Friday, June 26, 2020 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Sunday, June 28, 2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
Friday, September 11, 2020 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Saturday, September 19, 2020 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Sunday, September 20, 2020 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Friday, November 27, 2020 — Málaga, Spain @ Martín Carpena
Saturday, November 28, 2020 — Tenerife, Spain @ Recinto Ferial
Monday, November 30, 2020 — London, England @ Eventim Apollo
Thursday, December 3, 2020 — Paris, France @ Olympia
Saturday, December 5, 2020 — Bilbao, Spain @ Miribilla
Sunday, December 6, 2020 — La Coruña, Spain @ Coliseum
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 — Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Center
Thursday, December 10, 2020 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau St Jordi
Source: Rolling Stone Magazine
