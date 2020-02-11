Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernández plots ‘Hecho En México’ World Tour

Rolling Stone Magazine.- In honor of his upcoming album, Hecho En México, the beloved Mexican balladeer Alejandro “El Potrillo” Fernández has announced dates for an expansive headlining tour across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Hecho En México is due for release on Friday the 14th — or, appropriately, Valentine’s Day.

Produced by Live Nation, the United States and Canada leg of the tour kicks off May 22 in Fresno, California, at the Save Mart Center and will wrap up September 20 in San Antonio, Texas, at the AT&T Center. This run includes Fernández’s first show in Toronto, Canada, at Meridian Hall. The European tour will also include his first-ever shows in London and Paris.

Hecho En México marks a homecoming of sorts for the mariachi star. As the son of Vicente Fernández, King of Ranchera, Alejandro furthered his father’s legacy by marrying contemporary pop melodrama to the regional Mexican folk sounds that raised him.

Featuring cameos by Christian Nodal, Luis Carlos Monroy, Jorge Massias and Chico Elizalde, the new album showcases El Potrillo’s range as both a standout vocalist and master of mariachi. Alejandro most recently appeared with his father last November at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, where he and his son Alex honored the senior Fernández with a soulful medley of his greatest hits.

Hecho En México is now available for pre-order.

Alejandro Fernández ‘Hecho En México’ Tour Dates

Friday, May 22, 2020 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Saturday, May 23, 2020 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Sunday, May 24, 2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Saturday, May 30, 2020 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sunday, May 31, 2020 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Friday, June 5, 2020 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Saturday, June 6, 2020 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sunday, June 7, 2020 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

Friday, June 12, 2020 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sunday, June 14, 2020 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

Friday, June 19, 2020 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

Saturday, June 20, 2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sunday, June 21, 2020 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Friday, June 26, 2020 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Sunday, June 28, 2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

Friday, September 11, 2020 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Saturday, September 19, 2020 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Sunday, September 20, 2020 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Friday, November 27, 2020 — Málaga, Spain @ Martín Carpena

Saturday, November 28, 2020 — Tenerife, Spain @ Recinto Ferial

Monday, November 30, 2020 — London, England @ Eventim Apollo

Thursday, December 3, 2020 — Paris, France @ Olympia

Saturday, December 5, 2020 — Bilbao, Spain @ Miribilla

Sunday, December 6, 2020 — La Coruña, Spain @ Coliseum

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 — Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Center

Thursday, December 10, 2020 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau St Jordi

Related links: Alejandro Fernández, direct, Latin, live music, Mexico, Regional Mexican Music

Source: Rolling Stone Magazine







Comments

comments