Mexican activists protest femicide at AMLO’s presidential palace

Activists flocked to Mexico’s presidential palace on Friday Feb. 14th, to protest violence against women, chanting “not one murder more” and splashing one of its large, ornate doors with blood-red paint and the words “femicide state.”

The demonstration, led by women, stemmed from outrage in recent days over the killing of 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla in Mexico City and the publication of graphic photos of her mutilated corpse in a Mexico City tabloid.

An average of 10 women are killed every day in Mexico, and last year marked a new overall homicide record, official data shows.

“It’s not just Ingrid. There are thousands of femicides,” said Lilia Florencio Guerrero, whose daughter was violently killed in 2017. “It fills us with anger and rage.”

A masked female protester at the entrance to the national palace in Mexico City on Friday. Photograph: Ginnette Riquelme/AP

She called on Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was inside the palace as the protests continued, to do something to stop the violence.







