Mérida English Library offers an artistic tour of Mérida’s Art Studios

With a total of 42 local and international artists, the Mérida English Library presents the eighth edition of its Art Studios Tour, which will feature 33 galleries located in the Historic Center of the state capital and its surroundings.

The event will be held on February 15 and 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

At a press conference chaired by the poet Fernando de la Cruz, who is a member of the board of directors of that central library, it was reported that after the resounding success of the initiative last year, the Tour will be two days long this year.

The artists that will participate, cover a variety of disciplines such as sculpture, painting, engraving, photography and others.

The two-day format will provide the opportunity to visit the wide range of studios distributed not only in Centro, but also in surrounding neighborhoods such as Itzimná.

“The artists are a mix of locals, nationals and internationals, living and working in Mérida. Many of our artists’ work has been in exhibition at museums around the world… But what makes the Art Studios Tour so special, is the fact that the artists’ studios are open to the public; and artists rarely let anybody into their sanctuaries…” he explained.

One of the objectives of the event is that attendees have the time to discuss the creative process with each artist, and be able to acquire a piece of their work. The idea is to do the tour on foot and in a “self-guided” way.

During the meeting with the media, Juan Pueblo, one of the invited artists, recounted his experience participating in previous editions of the Art Studio Tour, and said that the tour is a platform that allows artists to show their creations. Aidé Maya, a plastic artist who was also present, said she feels the same way.

Fernando de la Cruz clarified that the event is not focused exclusively on expatriates, that is, foreigners living in the Historic Center; but they want Meridans too.

The cost of access to the 33 studios is 300 pesos in presale and 350 pesos on the day of the event. Presales can be purchased at: Lagalá Galleries; La Eskalera; SoHo; and the Cafeteria El Orden del Chaos.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Mérida English Library recently remodeled facilities, on Calle 53 (between 66 and 68) Centro.







