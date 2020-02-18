Merida Carnival 2020: schedule, transport and concerts

The Merida Carnival is just a few days away!

If you plan to go to Ciudad Carnaval (Xmatkuil) to enjoy the tours and concerts (like Chayanne’s), or to attend the coronation ceremony of the king and queen, here is the information about schedules and services.

“Ciudad Carnaval” Schedule:

The Carnival Standing Committee informs that the Carnival City hours will be as follows:

Friday Feb. 21st, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Saturday Feb. 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Sunday Feb. 23rd, from 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Monday Feb. 24th, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Tuesday Feb. 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Parking lot

Access to Carnival City, the parade and parking will be free admission.

What you must not bring to “Ciudad Carnaval”

Carnival City cannot be entered with food. Neither can you bring weapons, sharp objects, drinks, coolers, or containers.

Sale of food

Pizzas, burgers, tacos al pastor,fried chicken, Yucatecan food, snacks and fritangas will be for sale inside Ciudad Carnaval.

What to do in case of an emergency?

In case of emergency of any kind, just call 9111, since paramedics of the Red Cross ambulance will also be present at Ciudad Carnaval, as well as information modules from the organizing committee to help all visitors.

