Mara Lezama presents AMLO with Cancun’s 50th anniversary silver coin

The mayor of Cancun, Mara Lezama, presented President Andres Manuel López Obrador with Cancun’s 50th anniversary silver coin, and thanked the support of Mexico’s “Casa de Moneda” for making it.
In addition, Lezama formally invited the president to attend the solemn session of her municipal government, which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of this important beach destination in the Mexican Caribbean. The event will take place on April 20.
“We deserve a celebration that consolidates our identity and projects it to the world, to continue marking milestones in our history and to follow this path of collective construction for all,” Lezama told AMLO.
During their meeting, held as part of the tour that the president made on Sunday Feb 2, across the state of Quintana Roo, the mayor of Cancun showed the president the promotional products of the 50th anniversary of the foundation of Cancun (including the commemorative coin).
In addition to the coin that boasts the official logo of this celebration, Lezama showed him a bottle of El Cielo wine, as well as a commemorative mezcal, both with the label of the 50-year anniversary of Cancun.
The mayor explained that the celebrations will involve more than 200 cultural, artistic, gastronomic and sports activities in different parts of the city.
