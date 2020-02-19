Man who murdered his father with a machete arrested in Hoctún, Yucatán

On Tuesday, February 18th, a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs, slaughtered his father and left his mother seriously injured with a machete. These tragic events occurred in the municipality of Hoctún.
On the same date, it was announced that agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) arrested Miguel C., as responsible for allegedly assaulting and slaughtering his father Miguel C.M and leaving his mother Maria Socorro H.M. seriously injured.
According to the police report, Miguel C. arrived on Tuesday at his parents’ house, located on Calle 21 (x 14), of the municipality of Hoctún and began to argue with them, but from the insults, he started hitting his parents, and then finally, he took out a machete and attacked them both.
Unfortunately, the father lost his life in the IMSS of Izamal, and the lady was taken to the T1 IMSS Clinic in Mérida, due to her delicate state of health.
Dozens of police, both municipal and state, mounted several checkpoints at the entrance and exit of Hoctún, and began a search operation in the surrounding area, to find the whereabouts of the alleged murderer.
Thanks to the help of local people who know the local geography well, and also thanks to the use of drones, the capture of the subject was achieved, according to preliminary versions.
According to the report of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the suspect ran into the forest, and was found hidding inside a cave not far from the town of Hoctún.The Yucatan Times
