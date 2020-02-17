Little Yucatecan dancer wins a scholarship to specialize in Argentina

Great was the surprise of Xóchilt Cabañas Aguayo and David Chávez Chávez when they learned that their six-year-old daughter Nicole, won a scholarship to take a dancing training in Argentina, along with her companions of the Babys trio, as a result of the participation of the Academia Danzarinas in the Puerto Progreso Danzas 2020 competition, which brought together more than 300 contestants.

The mother of the little dancer said her daughter takes classes in this dancing Academy, headed by the teacher Graciela Chan Rodríguez, since she was three years old, from which time she showed great interest, talent and discipline, so much that in her first contest she won a bronze two years ago.

On this occasion, Nicole not only obtained the gold with the Babys trio, also integrated by Anely Tun and Betzabe Carrillo, but she also won the gold medal in her solo routine, which was scheduled last year at the Puerto Progreso Danzas 2019 .

Visibly excited, Xóchilt Cabañas commented that she is very proud of her daughter for this great success, since she competed against recognized academies of municipalities such as Mérida and Izamal, even against girls from other countries, which leaves Kinchil’s name very high and dancers.

Cabañas emphasized her daughter makes a great effort to learn the routines and, at the same time, be a responsible student.

She also thanked the opportunity offered by teacher Graciela to train them, as well as the support provided by Mayor Carlos Valentín Pech Dzib, since this type of support makes it possible for them to attend international events of great relevance such as the Xtreme Dance and other competitions.

After finishing Puerto Progreso Danzas 2020, the Dancing Academy won three more gold medals, one in baby solo by Madyson Castilla Poot, another in child solo by Sureydi Ciau Cabañas and one more in youth group by Karen Aguayo, Paola Dzul, Cinthia Aguayo and Rocío López.

Also, a bronze was obtained by soloist Betzabé Giménez Solís.







