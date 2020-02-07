Light rains for this Friday due to Frente Frio 38 in Yucatan

Maximum temperatures will be between 26 and 30 degrees
MERIDA, Yucatán: This Friday, the 38th cold front will be located on the eastern side of the Yucatán Peninsula and the western side of the Caribbean Sea, causing partially cloudy to medium cloudy conditions with the probability of showers over Quintana Roo and southern Campeche, while in the north and northeast of the Yucatán it will be less intense.
North and northeast wind speeds of 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of 50 km/h are expected in coastal areas.
Maximum temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius are expected for Yucatan, 27 to 31 degrees for Campeche and 25 to 29 degrees for Quintana Roo.
Saturday
On Saturday, the Frente 38 will park over the Caribbean Sea during said day, bringing in clouds with a probability of light showers in central and southern Campeche and intervals of rain showers in northern and central Quintana Roo, as well as eastern, northeastern and north-central Yucatan.
Temperatures will range from cool to warm at dawn and in the afternoon the atmosphere will turn warm to hot with eastbound winds of 15 to 20 km/h and gusts of 40 km/h on the coasts.
Maximum temperatures will range from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius for Yucatan and Quintana Roo, and from 30 to 34 degrees for Campeche.
Minimums are expected to range from 14 to 18 degrees Celsius for Yucatan, 16 to 20 degrees for Campeche and 17 to 21 degrees for Quintana Roo.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to home in Hunucmá, Yucatán
Hunucmá residents caught a young man.
-
The presidential plane will be raffled: AMLO
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador informed.
-
Climate change and poaching pose lethal threat to local fishermen
MERIDA(Times Media Mexico).- Climate change has.
-
Coronavirus could save animals from illegal trade
Coronavirus Could Save Wild Animals from.
-
Was Santa Lucia the neighborhood of Africans in Merida?
One of the ideas generalized in.
-
Second person linked to Monarch butterfly sanctuary found dead in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A guide.
-
After movie ‘Roma’ glory, actress Yalitza Aparicio has a new role: she’s an activist
Mexico City (AFP) – A year.
-
Despite accusations against him, Evo Morales says he wants to go back to Bolivia and run for Senate
Santiago (AFP) – Exiled former Bolivian.
-
Amazon rainforest could recover from climate change thanks to indigenous people
Researchers indicate that indigenous communities are.
-
“Yucatan is set to become a Tourism Powerhouse” (Secretary of Tourism)
“Yucatan is set to become a.
Leave a Comment