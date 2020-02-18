Jaranera Orchestra del Mayab: Half a century elevating the name of Yucatán

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the State Folkloric Ballet “Alfredo Cortés Aguilar” and the Jaranera Orchestra of the Mayab, the groups, ambassadors of Yucatan to the world, the show “Gold Memories” will be offered.
The Ministry of Culture and Arts organizes the event as part of the Gala Yucatecan program, in which the children’s and youth folk groups will also participate on Wednesday, February 19, 8:00 p.m. at the José Peón Contreras Theater, located in the Historic Center Mérida. Admission will be free.
On February 21, 1970 the Ballet debuted in the Main Square of Valladolid, accompanied by the Yukalpetén Typical Orchestra (OTY), directed by Pedro Hoil Calderón. Since then, he has included in his repertoire regional dairy, sones and old jarabes, which have been enriched with the management of their directors.
On March of that same year, the Charanga Jaranera (as it was known back then), was integrated, which subsequently adopted the name of the Jaranera Orchestra of the Mayab (Orquesta Jaranera del Mayab), to act hand in hand with the dance group. The first director was Santiago Sosa and Felipe de Jesús Chi Naal currently occupies that position.
The Jaranera Orchestra, half a century elevating the name of music and dance in Yucatan.
The Jaranera Orchestra of the Mayab has earned the category as one of the main cultural bastions in the state of Yucatán.
The 50th anniversary show will begin with the overture Hipiles y rebozos, to give way to ancient sounds, dances and jarabes from Yucatan, among which are compositions such as La Mestiza, by Cirilo Baqueiro Preve; El Amor Pichito, El Tunkulunchú and El toro grande.
They will also perform other traditional pieces su as: “I will love you all your life”, by Enrique “Coqui” Navarro; “Because I love you”, by Pepe Domínguez; A zapatear, by Juan Evangelista Nic and Contigo Aprendí, by Yucatecan icon Armando Manzanero.The Yucatan Times
